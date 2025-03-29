Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $14.05 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,901.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,588,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,741,000 after buying an additional 1,509,302 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $89,789,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,474,000. University of Illinois Foundation boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. University of Illinois Foundation now owns 1,405,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,745,000 after purchasing an additional 770,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,697,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,211,000 after purchasing an additional 743,864 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

TLT stock opened at $90.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average is $91.41.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2898 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

