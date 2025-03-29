Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,174 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $608,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMHQ opened at $91.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $110.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.68.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

