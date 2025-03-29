Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,786 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.43% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $12,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 942.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 27,663 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 51,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 76,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

