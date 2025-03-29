Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,944 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $951,263,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,876,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,613,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,693 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,858,000 after buying an additional 829,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Prologis by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,413,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,250,157,000 after buying an additional 767,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PLD opened at $110.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $132.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Baird R W upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.78.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

