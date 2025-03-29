Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Short Interest Up 88.4% in March

Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a growth of 88.4% from the February 28th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,206.0 days.
Orlen Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PSKOF remained flat at C$16.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. Orlen has a 12 month low of C$11.10 and a 12 month high of C$18.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.80.
Orlen Company Profile
