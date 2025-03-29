Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Stock Price Up 16% – What’s Next?

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Free Report) shares rose 16% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 248,325 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 189,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Oroco Resource Stock Up 5.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.47 million, a P/E ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Oroco Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.