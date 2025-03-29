Outdoor Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 26th

Walmart, AZEK, CRH, Kroger, Affirm, Lowe’s Companies, and Deckers Outdoor are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies that produce, market, or provide services related to outdoor recreation and adventure activities. These companies typically include those specializing in outdoor apparel, equipment, sporting goods, and related services, and their stock performance can be influenced by trends in consumer lifestyle, economic conditions, and seasonal weather patterns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,305,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,985,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.25.

AZEK (AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,411,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,911. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AZEK has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.95.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.21. 1,844,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,092,300. CRH has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day moving average is $96.62.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.93. 2,329,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,845,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Kroger has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $68.51. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Affirm stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.69. 2,995,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,037,282. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.83 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32. Affirm has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.95. 625,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,493. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.71. The company has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.90. 1,183,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,135. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.73.

