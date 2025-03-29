Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Down 69.7% in March

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:OVCHY traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,599. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $27.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

