Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,584.31. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $48,988. This represents a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock worth $281,528,938. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $85.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average of $69.04. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $125.41. The firm has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a PE ratio of 451.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

