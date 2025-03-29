Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -10.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.
