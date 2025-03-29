Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading 33.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 409,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 133,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Down 6.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$12.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

