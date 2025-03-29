PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP opened at $149.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.25 and a 200-day moving average of $158.17. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

