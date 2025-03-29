Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Update

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 178.9% from the February 28th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Stock Down 16.6 %
OTCMKTS PYNKF opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.65.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Perimeter Medical Imaging AI
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.