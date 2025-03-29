Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Update

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 178.9% from the February 28th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Stock Down 16.6 %

OTCMKTS PYNKF opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.65.

Get Perimeter Medical Imaging AI alerts:

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, provides advanced imaging tools that address unmet medical needs. The company offers Perimeter S-Series optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system that delivers resolution margin visualization of excised tissue specimens in the operating room.

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.