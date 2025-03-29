Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 5.5% increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.8% annually over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

PBT opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.72. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $14.26.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.32% and a return on equity of 17,811.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

