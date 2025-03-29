Petards Group (LON:PEG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.19 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Petards Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.19.

Insider Activity at Petards Group

In related news, insider John Wakefield acquired 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £6,240 ($8,076.62). 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Petards Group

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

Further Reading

