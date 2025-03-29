Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $4.48. The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.93. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 8,535,383 shares traded.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WOOF. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $927.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.92.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
