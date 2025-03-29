Peter A. Leidel Sells 225,000 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $1,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,403 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,416.24. This represents a 24.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of METC opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.17. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.59 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 245.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pingora Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

