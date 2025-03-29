Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Update

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,300 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the February 28th total of 349,800 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PTPI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,121,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,052,678. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $973,434.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

