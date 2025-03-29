Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Update

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,300 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the February 28th total of 349,800 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of PTPI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,121,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,052,678. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $973,434.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
