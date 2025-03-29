PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB) Short Interest Up 82.3% in March

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the February 28th total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of PMCB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,782. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.

PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cellular therapies for cancer in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer.

