PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFXNZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.40. 105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

About PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028

medley capital corp (mcc) is a financial services company located in 375 park ave, new york, new york, united states.

