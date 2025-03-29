Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,709 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $122,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $543.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.12 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $608.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $570.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson purchased 2,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $619.02 per share, with a total value of $1,485,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,648. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

