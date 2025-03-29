Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 85,913 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,913 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.32% of Hilton Worldwide worth $193,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $225.49 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.86 and a 52 week high of $275.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.68. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,871.89. This represents a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.