Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. 10,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 31,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
Pilbara Minerals Trading Down 6.6 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.
Pilbara Minerals Company Profile
Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for lithium. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
