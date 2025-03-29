Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. 10,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 31,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Pilbara Minerals Trading Down 6.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

Pilbara Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for lithium. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.