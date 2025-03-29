PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 274,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of PML traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 192,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,303. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $9.52.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.