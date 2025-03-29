PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 274,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PML traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 192,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,303. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $9.52.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

