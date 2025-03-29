Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Short Interest Update

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 164.4% from the February 28th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance
Shares of PSNYW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 63,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,179. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.61.
