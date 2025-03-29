Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $572.13 million for the quarter.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.49. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.53.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

