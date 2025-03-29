Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

TSE PBL traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,183. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.01. The company has a market cap of C$562.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.63. Pollard Banknote has a 52-week low of C$17.95 and a 52-week high of C$37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBL shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Cormark lowered their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday.

Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and eGaming systems. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines.

