Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.88, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$877,220.00, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.55.
Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises various claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising various mining claims containing various contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.
