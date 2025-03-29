Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.97 EPS

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.97), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. Precipio had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.01%.
Precipio Trading Down 6.0 %
PRPO opened at $5.89 on Friday. Precipio has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49.
About Precipio
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Precipio
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.