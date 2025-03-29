Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.97 EPS

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.97), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. Precipio had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.01%.

Precipio Trading Down 6.0 %

PRPO opened at $5.89 on Friday. Precipio has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.

