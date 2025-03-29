Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI) Short Interest Update

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 180.5% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Precision Optics Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POCI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,447. Precision Optics has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Precision Optics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision Optics by 95.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,530 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Precision Optics in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Precision Optics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 427,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Precision Optics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 247,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

See Also

