Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF (JULH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3997 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
JULH stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910. Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 million, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.20.
About Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF
