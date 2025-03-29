Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF (JULH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3997 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

JULH stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910. Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 million, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.20.

About Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – July (JULH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys JULH was launched on Jul 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

