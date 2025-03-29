Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,621,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767,603 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $103,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 284,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 144,857 shares during the period. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 136,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 81,838 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

