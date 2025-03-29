Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,364,054 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 187.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364,054 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.46% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $57,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bush Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 128,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 204,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

