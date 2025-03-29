Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.08 and last traded at $58.14. 161,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 658,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.01.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

In other news, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $307,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,868.64. The trade was a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $3,935,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,623.60. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,888 shares of company stock worth $4,310,043. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 12,845.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 40,543.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $48,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

