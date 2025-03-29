Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

PRVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,169,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,858,000 after acquiring an additional 271,645 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,487,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,587,000 after purchasing an additional 378,255 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,824,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,868,000 after purchasing an additional 958,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,178 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRVA opened at $22.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

