Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.
PRVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of PRVA opened at $22.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16.
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
