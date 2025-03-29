Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the February 28th total of 133,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ IPDN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.50. 10,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $4.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 11.22. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $19.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).
