Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the February 28th total of 133,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ IPDN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.50. 10,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $4.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 11.22. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.