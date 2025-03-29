Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 42,618 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

BAB stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $966.78 million, a PE ratio of -204.92 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

