Progressive Investment Management Corp Sells 691 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Waters makes up about 1.9% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Waters by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Waters Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSE WAT opened at $361.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.00. Waters Co. has a one year low of $279.24 and a one year high of $423.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $396.00 to $407.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.40.
About Waters
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
