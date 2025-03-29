Promising Biotech Stocks To Watch Now – March 28th

AbbVie, Portage Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Biopharma are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares in companies that focus on the development and commercialization of products based on biological systems, such as pharmaceuticals, genetically engineered therapies, and agricultural innovations. These stocks are often characterized by high potential returns due to breakthroughs in research and technology, while also carrying significant risks related to regulatory approvals, research setbacks, and market uncertainties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.80. 2,117,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,879. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Portage Biotech (PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc., a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

PRTG stock traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 24,011,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,916. Portage Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $6.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $505.09. 424,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $190.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $493.30 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.75 on Friday, reaching $499.80. The company had a trading volume of 279,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of -226.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $475.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88.

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

NASDAQ QNTM traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,368,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01. Quantum Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.37.

