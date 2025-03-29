Promising Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Today – March 26th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, and Tempus AI are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization that falls between that of small cap and large cap companies. These stocks typically offer a balance between growth potential and stability, making them an attractive option for investors seeking moderate risk and potential return. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $35.12. 65,997,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,173,682. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. 191,486,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,420,813. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.72. 26,568,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,798,925. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 2.50.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.13. 56,543,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,512,900. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.12. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.42. 8,142,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,698,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. Tempus AI has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46.

