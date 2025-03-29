ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Short Interest Down 52.2% in March

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,400 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the February 28th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ProPhase Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of ProPhase Labs

NASDAQ PRPH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 3,276,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,609. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $7.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProPhase Labs by 18.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 71,375 shares during the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.