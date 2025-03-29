ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 3% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.53. 36,214,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 40,064,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.52.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.4823 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.