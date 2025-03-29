ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Should You Sell?

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.54. 2,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 17.40%.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

