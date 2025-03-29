ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 110,624 shares changing hands.
ProtoKinetix Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About ProtoKinetix
ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions, including ophthalmology, dermatology, transplants, and biomanufacturing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProtoKinetix
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.