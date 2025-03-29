Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 682,234 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,234 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Teradyne worth $12,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $49,613.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,544.59. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $44,574.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,824. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.48. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.47 and a 52-week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

