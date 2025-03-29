PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.83 Per Share

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.8296 per share on Thursday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 22.6% increase from PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.68.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of PPERY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.37. 49,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,790. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
