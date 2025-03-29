PureTech Health (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Trading 3.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

