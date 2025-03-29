Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,905 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 532.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONTO opened at $121.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $120.68 and a one year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. Analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,715. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total value of $7,671,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,986,341.48. This represents a 18.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,185 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.88.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

