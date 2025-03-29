Quantbot Technologies LP Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Rogers were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 83.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $67.73 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $134.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Rogers had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

