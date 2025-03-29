Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 993 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kforce were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.01. The company has a market cap of $937.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.83. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $71.48.

Kforce Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

